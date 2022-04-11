My condolences to the Williams family and friends. It truly saddens me to learn of your loss as well as mine. Wanda was a very special person to me and memories of her will never be forgotten. May you find comfort in knowing that God will help you get through this difficult time. My prayers are with you. A message to Wanda - Hoist your wings and fly high my friend. You will truly be missed.

Valerie Montgomery Friend April 11, 2022