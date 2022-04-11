Wanda C. Williams, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service
My condolences to the Williams family and friends. It truly saddens me to learn of your loss as well as mine. Wanda was a very special person to me and memories of her will never be forgotten. May you find comfort in knowing that God will help you get through this difficult time. My prayers are with you. A message to Wanda - Hoist your wings and fly high my friend. You will truly be missed.
Valerie Montgomery
Friend
April 11, 2022
God’s has gained another Angel! Condolences to this family and may God continue to put his arms around you.
Wanda K Williams & Family
Friend
April 10, 2022
May God bless Wanda’s family, her friends, coworkers, bingo players, and the countless others who knew and loved Wanda. You will be missed. I send my deepest condolences, sympathy, and prayers at this difficult time.
Linda Brown
Acquaintance
April 10, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.