Wanona Maddox Beach
January 21, 1928 - March 25, 2022
Wanona Maddox Beach, 94, a lifelong resident of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 25, 2022, and to join her loving husband, Byron Oscar Beach, who preceded her in death in August of 2015. She was the daughter of Clifton M. Maddox and Maude Lester Maddox. In addition to her husband and parents, Wanona was also preceded in death by her brother, Carlton Maddox and his wife, Onie Maddox.
She was a member of Piney Grove Christian Church which later became Penn Forest Christian Church.
Wanona is survived by her son, Cliff Beach, and her daughter, Dena Beach Holland and her husband, Tony Holland. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Victoria, and her three children, Hannah, Brandon, and Marlee; many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Minister Mark Sowder officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2 until 6 p.m. at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Alzheimer's Research. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com
Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.