Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wayne Jemar Loveless
DIED
October 17, 2020
Loveless

Wayne Jemar

Wayne Jemar Loveless, 41, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may view the remains on from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Friends may view the remains Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m., at Serenity.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Oct
26
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Sorry for your lost.... He was a good friend of mine with a good heart to everyone he came in contact with.He will be missed by all...... R.I.P. my boy see you soon.....(gone but never forgotten)
Nate
October 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to his loved ones. He will be missed deeply. So sorry for your loss.
Carla Cunningham
October 22, 2020
You are missed!! Prayers for the family.
Dawn Stone
Friend
October 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family may God bless you all
William Becker
October 22, 2020
I know it's hard to lose a loved one. The pain will get easier with time, but he will always be with you and never forgotten
Wayne Hicks
Friend
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
October 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Audrey mason
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dakota Hazzard
Family
October 21, 2020