Wayne Nies
October 5, 2020
Wayne Nies Root, age 78 of Smith Mountain Lake, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Roberts Root; and his parents, Everett Root and Sara Bosch. Surviving are his children, Michael Root (Carrie), Eric Root (Erika), Jennifer Root Price (JC) and John Thompson (Sherry); and grandchildren, Andrew Root, Catelyn Root, Connor Root, Kathryn Root, Madison Price, Riley Price and John Murphy Thompson. Wayne retired from Celanese Corporation after a long and distinguished career as a chemical engineer. Wayne was a member of Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local charity of your choice in Wayne's name. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 14, 2020.