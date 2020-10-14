Menu
Wayne Nies Root
Root

Wayne Nies

October 5, 2020

Wayne Nies Root, age 78 of Smith Mountain Lake, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Roberts Root; and his parents, Everett Root and Sara Bosch. Surviving are his children, Michael Root (Carrie), Eric Root (Erika), Jennifer Root Price (JC) and John Thompson (Sherry); and grandchildren, Andrew Root, Catelyn Root, Connor Root, Kathryn Root, Madison Price, Riley Price and John Murphy Thompson. Wayne retired from Celanese Corporation after a long and distinguished career as a chemical engineer. Wayne was a member of Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a local charity of your choice in Wayne's name. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Rocky Mount - Rocky Mount
