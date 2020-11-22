Wendel "Wink" Ingram Sr.
November 18, 2020
Sgt. Wendel "Wink" Ingram, Retired Salem Police Department passed into Heaven on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at age 92. He was the son of Thomas O. Ingram and Annie Shively Ingram.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Renda. He was also predeceased by his eight siblings. He is survived by his son, Wendel Ingram Jr. (Sharon) and his daughter, Teresa McDaniel (Keith); sisters-in-law, Shelby Ingram and Clara Ingram, Geraldine Shockley; and numerous nieces and nephews
Wink joined the Navy in 1945 and served until 1949. Upon returning home, he married the love of his life Renda Underwood in 1950 They were married 65 years until her death in 2016. In 1960 he joined the Salem Police Department and worked until his retirement in 1989. He retired as a Sergeant in the Services Division. Wink loved bluegrass music and could play guitar, mandolin, and the fiddle. Even with his dementia, he would pull out the guitar and play regularly.
He also loved working outdoors. He attended First Baptist Church in Roanoke. After Renda's passing, his children stepped in to take care of him until his passing. We also want to recognize Dreama Locks who helped us take such good care of him for the last four years. We consider her one of our family.
Due to Covid19 situation there will be no visitation at this time. His service will be private to ensure everyone's health and safety. Online condolences can be left on the Lotz Funeral Home Salem website at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to First Baptist Church Roanoke at 321 Marshall Avenue SW, Roanoke VA, 24016.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.