Butler
Wendell Harding
October 12, 1924
October 5, 2020
On Thursday, November 5, 2020, Dr. Wendell Harding Butler, age 96, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He will be best known for his ability to live life vivaciously, with pride, dignity, love, integrity and grace. His beloved wife of 71 years, Susie Sparrow Butler passed away on October 17, 2020.
Dr. Butler's iconic legacy is like no other and includes alumnae of Howard University School of Dentistry, first African American for the Roanoke City School Board, lifetime member of American Dental Association and National Dental Association, Captain in the United States Air Force, brother of Omega Psi Phi and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternities, Chairman for the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, member of Virginia State Water Control, vice chairman for the City Rescue Mission, and vice mayor of the City of Roanoke. His board memberships include Blue Ridge Public Television, United Way, and YMCA. He was a member and trustee of First Baptist Church, Gainsboro for over 67 years.
Dr. Butler leaves to cherish his memory his four daughters, Wanda (Edward) Walters, Karen (Frank) McKinney, Carol (Stephen) Hughes and Susan (Calvin) Waldron; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition, there are a host of nieces and nephews in Texas, California and Michigan.
Dr. Wendell Butler was a beloved member of our community and those who would like to do so may visit on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory.
A graveside service will be on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Virginia. Those attending the service or visitation are asked to wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 7, 2020.