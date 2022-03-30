Wendell "Kay" Showalter
December 9, 1945 - March 24, 2022
Wendell "Kay" Showalter, age 76, of 3226 Deer Path Trail, Roanoke, Virginia died on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Brookdale Salem Nursing Home in Salem.
He was born December 9, 1945 in Clifton Forge, Virginia to the late Daniel Showalter and Agnes Kern Showalter. Kay retired from quality control department of I.T.T. of Roanoke. He served in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam.
Kay is survived by a son, Jason Neil Showalter of Roanoke; two sisters, Cindy Atkins and husband Bill of Clifton Forge, and Sally Chumbley and husband, Mike of Bridgewater; a brother, retired Lieutenant Colonel Dan Showalter Jr. of San Diego, CA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge with Mr. Chris Fisher officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. on Saturday until the time of service at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge.
The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, 38105.
Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge handling the arrangements.
To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2022.