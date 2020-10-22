RatliffWendell WayneFebruary 3, 1942October 11, 2020Wendell Wayne Ratliff of Roanoke, Virginia, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1942, to the late Wilson and Kate Ratliff in Floyd, Virginia.Survivors include his sister, Dove Robertson (David) of Christiansburg; nephew, Jimmy Robertson (Deanna); and niece, Chrystal Havens (Jeff). He very much loved his great-niece, Brooke Havens, and four great-nephews, Brendan and Camden Robertson and Ryan and Noah Havens.Wayne was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Roanoke for many years. He was very proud of being a Bayard Commandery (32) for the Scottish Rites. And, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge and loved his work with the Masons. Wayne was a United States Army veteran and was proud to have served his country. He worked for many years as a real estate agent and broker with Tom Wolfe and Wainwright Real Estate in the Roanoke area.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Christiansburg, Va. (155 Dunlap Drive).Contributions can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, P. O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.