Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wesley Edward Davis
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Wesley Edward Davis

June 7, 1922 - March 28, 2021

Wesley Edward Davis, 98, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, in Stuart, Va.

Funeral services to honor his life will be conducted on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church, 1920 Lucas Street, Salem, Va., at 12 p.m., with Pastor Brian Gordon officiating. Interment, with military rights, will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, in Roanoke. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Davis family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church
1920 Lucas Street, Salem, VA
Mar
31
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church
1920 Lucas Street, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.