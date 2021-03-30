Wesley Edward Davis
June 7, 1922 - March 28, 2021
Wesley Edward Davis, 98, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, in Stuart, Va.
Funeral services to honor his life will be conducted on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church, 1920 Lucas Street, Salem, Va., at 12 p.m., with Pastor Brian Gordon officiating. Interment, with military rights, will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, in Roanoke. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Davis family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 30, 2021.