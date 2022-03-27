Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilbur R. "Buck" Crowder Jr.
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
Send Flowers
Wilbur "Buck" R. Crowder Jr.

May 8, 1940 - March 24, 2022

Wilber "Buck" R. Crowder Jr., 81, of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on May 8, 1940, and passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Ann Crowder; his parents, Wilber R. Crowder Sr. and Dorothy Crowder; two brothers; and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Connie S. Crowder; daughter, Susan Y. Baughn; son, William E. Crowder; stepsons, Lee Slough and Rob (Chrissy) Slough; grandchildren, Renee A. (Baughn) Dick (Matthew), Amanda N. Baughn, Jason M. Baughn, Ian C. Crowder, Logan Slough, Austin Slough, Abbigail Slough, Austin Litchford, and Cayden Litchford; step grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Olivia R. Dick, Davis J. Dick, and Emma L. Baughn; siblings, Mary Lee Prophet and Kathy Rhodes; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Wilber was thankful for his caregivers and his special caregiver and niece, Tina Bryant.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment to follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Mar
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.