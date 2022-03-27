Wilbur "Buck" R. Crowder Jr.
May 8, 1940 - March 24, 2022
Wilber "Buck" R. Crowder Jr., 81, of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on May 8, 1940, and passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Ann Crowder; his parents, Wilber R. Crowder Sr. and Dorothy Crowder; two brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Connie S. Crowder; daughter, Susan Y. Baughn; son, William E. Crowder; stepsons, Lee Slough and Rob (Chrissy) Slough; grandchildren, Renee A. (Baughn) Dick (Matthew), Amanda N. Baughn, Jason M. Baughn, Ian C. Crowder, Logan Slough, Austin Slough, Abbigail Slough, Austin Litchford, and Cayden Litchford; step grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Olivia R. Dick, Davis J. Dick, and Emma L. Baughn; siblings, Mary Lee Prophet and Kathy Rhodes; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Wilber was thankful for his caregivers and his special caregiver and niece, Tina Bryant.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment to follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.