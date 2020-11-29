William Albert "Bunk" Austin
November 24, 2020
William Albert "Bunk" Austin, 95, of Radford, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Bunk was a lifelong resident of Radford and a lifelong member of Grove United Methodist Church. He was also an active member of the VFW Post 776 and the Marine Corps League. Bunk proudly served his country as a Marine in World War II, serving in the South Pacific. He owned and operated A. S. Austin & Sons Moving and Storage. He spent his remaining years traveling with his co-pilot, Mary, across the United States.
Bunk was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Mary Johnston Austin, and his daughter, Debra Austin Leighton.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Austin Wickline (Graham) of Radford and his son, William Gregory Austin (Dennis) of Asheville, N.C.; sisters, Sylvia Austin Wright of Radford and Elizabeth Austin Minor of Winchester; as well as five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to VFW Post 776 in Radford in his name, or to Meals on Wheels in Radford. Semper Fi brave Marine. Oorah! Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 29, 2020.