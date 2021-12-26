Menu
Roanoke Times
William B. "Bill" Anderson Jr.
1944 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
William B. "Bill" Anderson Jr.

December 19, 2021

William B. "Bill" Anderson Jr., 77, of Vinton, Va., formerly of Waterford, Va., passed away at home on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

He was a graduate of both Loudoun County High School and Virginia Tech. Bill was with the Dr. Pepper Company for many years, and after returning to Roanoke owned Lee-Hi Market, Southwest Stop & Shop, and Ninth Street Grocery. He enjoyed trout fishing, wood carving, golf, tennis, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Betty Anderson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Melissa Anderson, and Kevin and Janie Anderson; six grandchildren, Jake, Zach, and Sarah Anderson, Corey and Christian Burgiel, and Jordan Anderson; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Susan and Ken Pepper, and Patricia Bodan.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Good Samaritan Hospice for their dedicated care.

A memorial gathering will be planned for spring. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear a Bill's passing. I work with him and Miss Betty at 9th Street grocery for several years. He was at wonderful man and a great boss. Will be praying for all of the family.
Donna J Hall
December 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss Betty
Ronald wills
December 27, 2021
I used to live on Morehead Ave in Southeast and I visited 9th Grocery daily. My father was a woodcarver and knew Bill as well. And I was blessed to get to go trout fishing with Bill. May God comfort you during this most difficult time. Be strong. Dwayne Cales
Dwayne Cales
December 26, 2021
