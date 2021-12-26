William B. "Bill" Anderson Jr.
December 19, 2021
William B. "Bill" Anderson Jr., 77, of Vinton, Va., formerly of Waterford, Va., passed away at home on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
He was a graduate of both Loudoun County High School and Virginia Tech. Bill was with the Dr. Pepper Company for many years, and after returning to Roanoke owned Lee-Hi Market, Southwest Stop & Shop, and Ninth Street Grocery. He enjoyed trout fishing, wood carving, golf, tennis, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Betty Anderson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Melissa Anderson, and Kevin and Janie Anderson; six grandchildren, Jake, Zach, and Sarah Anderson, Corey and Christian Burgiel, and Jordan Anderson; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Susan and Ken Pepper, and Patricia Bodan.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Good Samaritan Hospice for their dedicated care.
A memorial gathering will be planned for spring. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.