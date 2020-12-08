Menu
William Rudolph Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
William Rudolph Anderson

December 5, 2020

William Rudolph Anderson, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Anderson; son, Drew Anderson and wife, Stephanie; two grandsons, Owen and Blake Anderson; and two sisters, Elizabeth Lephew and husband, Nathan, and Sandra Carter.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at East End Cemetery in Wytheville, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kairos of Virginia, 2116 Laurel Lane, Altavista, VA 24517 or to Interstate Softball Tournament, P.O. Box 7851, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Dec
9
Burial
2:00p.m.
East End Cemetery
Wytheville, VA
Sue, so sorry to hear about Rudy's passing. "Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch." - Jack Thorne
Jim Taylor
December 15, 2020
Dearest Sue, Drew. Stephanie, Owen, and Blake. I´m so very sorry for the loss of Rudy. I always loved Rudy and your family so very much. I´m deeply saddened by his loss. He was the greatest guy ever. Bud and I always had a special live for Rudy. Rudy was such an inspiration to everyone he met or knew. The main thing that should give us all a sense of peace. is just knowing he is in the arms of Jesus Christ, our savior. I love you all and my thoughts are with you all. God Bless. Always, Melany
Melany Franklin
December 10, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. I know how hard this is. I am praying for you.
Carol Chapman
December 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy of the loss of Rudy. I worked at Blue Cross. I knew him first when I was working at Roanoke Memorial hospital as a biller for Blue Cross claims. He was my Representive. He was a great person. Sending his family prayers
Mary Hampton
December 9, 2020
Sue and family: I am so sorry for your loss. I sat in the office across from Rudy several years at Urology Associates. I got to hear a lot of stories about his family and the memories he had with you all. He loved getting those afternoon calls from Drew and the boys. He was a remarkable man with the kindest heart and a great faith in God. He inspired me to be a better person and I am very grateful to have known him. I will never forget the words he always said to me on Thursday afternoon when he was leaving the office for the week. He'd say, "If you need me, I'll call you". I still smile when I think of those days. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Debbie Conley
Friend
December 9, 2020
Larry and I are so sorry for your loss. Rudy was an inspiration to all who ever met him. He will be missed by all.
Larry and Linda Stultz
December 9, 2020
Bert and I are so sorry for your loss. We thought the world of Rudy and know how much he will be missed. Because of COVID, we will not be able to attend his service. May the Good Lord give you comfort during this time. Mike and Bert
Mike & Bert Spessard
December 9, 2020
Asking our Father to comfort each of you as only He can. Rudy was such an amazing husband, father, grandpa, friend and brother in Christ. His gentle spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Rudy touched and ministered everywhere he went!
Marvin and Rhonda
December 8, 2020
Sue and Family I so sorry I can´t be there. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers!! Much love Carol
Carol McNew Thomas
December 8, 2020
I worked with Rudy at Blue Cross years ago. He was always so nice, and had a lot of respect for everyone and everyone respected him and his kindness. Rest In Peace, Rudy. My condolences to the family.
Katherine McGhee
December 8, 2020
Sending the entire family prayers during this time. I´m thankful I had the opportunity to meet Rudy!
Andrea
December 8, 2020
Sue, Drew, Stephanie, Owen, and Blake, I hate I cannot be with you in this sad time. Please know you all remain in my prayers. Much love, Susan
Susan Snodgrass
December 8, 2020
To Sue and family: We send our deepest sympathies to you all. Please know you're in our prayers. God bless you with His peace that passes understanding.
Shari Surber Clore
December 8, 2020
Dear Sue and family, I´m so very sorry for your loss. I´ll be praying for your peace and comfort. Please know I will be thinking about you. If I can help you in any way let me know.
Eva Murdock
December 8, 2020
My prayers are with your loss of an amazing man that I enjoyed be an part of Kairos with.
Glenn D Hancock
December 8, 2020
