William Rudolph Anderson
December 5, 2020
William Rudolph Anderson, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Anderson; son, Drew Anderson and wife, Stephanie; two grandsons, Owen and Blake Anderson; and two sisters, Elizabeth Lephew and husband, Nathan, and Sandra Carter.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at East End Cemetery in Wytheville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kairos of Virginia, 2116 Laurel Lane, Altavista, VA 24517 or to Interstate Softball Tournament, P.O. Box 7851, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 8, 2020.