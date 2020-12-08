Sue and family: I am so sorry for your loss. I sat in the office across from Rudy several years at Urology Associates. I got to hear a lot of stories about his family and the memories he had with you all. He loved getting those afternoon calls from Drew and the boys. He was a remarkable man with the kindest heart and a great faith in God. He inspired me to be a better person and I am very grateful to have known him. I will never forget the words he always said to me on Thursday afternoon when he was leaving the office for the week. He'd say, "If you need me, I'll call you". I still smile when I think of those days. My thoughts and prayers are with you.

Debbie Conley Friend December 9, 2020