William Anthony BaileyJuly 24, 1941 - October 6, 2021William Anthony Bailey, 80, of Moneta passed away on Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Elsie Meador Bailey.William loved his farm and his black angus cows.Surviving are his wife, Marie Cundiff Bailey; son, Michael Bailey and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Luke, Claire and Reed Bailey. Services will be private.Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.