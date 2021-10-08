Menu
William Anthony Bailey
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
William Anthony Bailey

July 24, 1941 - October 6, 2021

William Anthony Bailey, 80, of Moneta passed away on Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Elsie Meador Bailey.

William loved his farm and his black angus cows.

Surviving are his wife, Marie Cundiff Bailey; son, Michael Bailey and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Luke, Claire and Reed Bailey. Services will be private.

Arrangements by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Marie we worked together at the Lunsford Agency.
Mary Martin
October 8, 2021
Marie, I'm very saddened to hear of William's death. I will be praying for you and your family during this time.
John Dove
October 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mr. Bailey's passing. Prayers for the family.
Kelly - Cardiology
October 8, 2021
