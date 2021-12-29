William "Charlie" Beheler Jr.
September 8, 1959 - December 26, 2021
William "Charlie" Beheler Jr., 62, of Botetourt County, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, 5985 Coleman Road, Roanoke, VA 24018, (540) 798-9836, [email protected]
in Charlie's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.