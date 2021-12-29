Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Charlie" Beheler Jr.
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
William "Charlie" Beheler Jr.

September 8, 1959 - December 26, 2021

William "Charlie" Beheler Jr., 62, of Botetourt County, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, 5985 Coleman Road, Roanoke, VA 24018, (540) 798-9836, [email protected] in Charlie's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Jan
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey's East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I hope you all find peace & healing during this difficult time.
Scott Whittaker
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results