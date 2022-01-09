William "Charlie" Beheler Jr.
September 8, 1959 - December 26, 2021
William "Charlie" Beheler Jr., of Botetourt County, Va., passed away from complications related to Frontotemporal Dementia on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his adopted father, Bill Beheler, and his adopted grandmother, Blanche Beheler Henry.
He is survived by wife, Stephanie Drewry Baynton Beheler; sons, Bill Beheler (wife, Lacey) and J. "Griff" Beheler (fiancée, Samantha Hopkins); stepson, Ben Baynton (fiancée, Kristy Sprague); mother-in-law, Margaret Elaine Drewry; and brother, Dennis Beheler.
Many thanks to his mother-in-law, Margaret Elaine Drewry, and Donna Bond RN, DNP, CCNS, AE-C, CTTS; FCNS who provided so much hands-on support and care to Charlie. Thanks to Ben, Kristy and support cat, Khan, who were always ready to assist as needed. The Carilion Emergency Department, Carilion Police, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (CRMH) 10 West and 10 South Palliative Care registered nurses, nursing assistants, housekeeping, Sarah Rivelli MD, Kristin Liebrecht MD, Christi Stewart MD, and all other team members who were so important in the care of Charlie in his final days.
In the last few days of his life, Nichole Phillips DO, Registered Nurses, Tony and Steve, and Nursing Assistants, Stacy and Mary, as well as many others in Palliative Care provided constant physical and emotional comfort. We will forever be grateful to Chaplain Sunny who began providing emotional support and leadership to the family from 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve through to his death on the evening of December 26. Phyllis B. Whitehead PhD., APRN/ CNS, ACHPN, RN-BC, FNAP provided necessary guidance as Charlie entered the final stages of this horrible disease.
Friends including Melanie and Tim Johnson, Lori and Jeremy Hodges, Ashley and Chris Bradley and Cheryl and Fred Westrup continue to be invaluable support. Many thanks to Fred Sbarbaro at United Parcel Service (UPS) and Jim Pappas with the local 171 Teamsters who supported Charlie to the end of his career at UPS.
A special thank you to Mehdi Kazemi MD and the Salem VAMC Education – Academic Affiliations and Simulation Team who supported Stephanie throughout Charlie's illness.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel in Bonsack. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Oakey's East Chapel and this will be livestreamed for those who wish to avoid crowds at this time. To view the service on livestream, go to: https://www.facebook.com/oakeysfuneralservice/
. The family does request that you wear a mask at the visitation and the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, 5985 Coleman Road, Roanoke, VA 24018; 1-540-798-9836; [email protected]
in Charlie's memory. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.