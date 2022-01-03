William Randolph BrunkJanuary 1, 2022William Randolph Brunk, age 88 of Boones Mill, died on Saturday, January 1, 2022.He was preceded in death by his parents, William C. Brunk and Leanna (Garman) Brunk. Surviving are his daughters, Cora Mae and Brent Bowman, Pauline and Calvin Montgomery; son, Isaac Brunk and special friend, Donna Victorine; eight grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Brunk Rumble; sisters-in-law, Fannie Brunk, Wilma Brunk, Julia Brunk, Marie Brunk; brother-in-law, Albert Rutrough; sisters and brothers-in-law, Catherine Bowman, Virginia Bowman, Wylenia and Wayne Layman, Eldon and Brenda Bowman, Galen and Vickie Bowman. Stepchildren, Warren Bowman, Doug and Susan Bowman, Beverly and Daniel Wisler, Floyd and Mary Louise Bowman, Norris and Kathy Bowman; 23 step-grandchildren, and 49 step-great-grandchildren.He was also preceded in death by wife, Rebecca Bowman Brunk and wife, Arlene Peters Bowman Brunk; brothers, John, Roscoe, David, Daniel and sister, Mary Lee Heffley Rutrough; brothers-in-law, Paul Heffley and Paul Rumble, Elwood Bowman, Okey Bowman; great-grandson Bryce Eugene Bowman and step-great-grandson, Heaven Hubbard.In addition to his family, we are grateful for his very special caregivers - Eloise Bowman, Melissa Hodges, Tammy Brumfield, and Carilion Clinic Hospice.Visitation will be on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 1 until 4 p.m. and 5 until 8 p.m., with funeral on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 10 a.m., burial following, all at Mountain View Old German Baptist Brethren Church, (249 Dugwell Road, Boones Mill, VA 24065). Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.