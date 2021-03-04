William Cecil CarterJanuary 11, 1937 - March 2, 2021A teddy bear of a man with the heart of a lion got his wings Tuesday, March 2, 2021. William "Cecil" Carter (affectionately known as Cletus by his grandchildren) was born on January 11, 1937, in Bedford, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edgar Carter and Ossie Overstreet Carter.He is survived by his loving wife, Janice K. Carter; a son, Nathaniel H. Carter and wife, Pam; a daughter, Dina C. Krantz and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Mark William Carter, Brittany K. Butler and husband, Bret and Spencer C. Krantz and wife, Laura; great-grandson, Bedford James Butler; a sister, Beatrice C. Parks & husband, Kenny. He was a retired truck driver for Holdren's Country Store.Cecil was a man after God's own heart that loved his Lord, his family and his friends deeply. He was respected for his quiet strength, love of laughter and his often sought humble advice and counsel. He served his community and neighbors when they were in need with his hands, time and resources. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Wilsons United Methodist Church, the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., and a Life member of the Moneta Rescue Squad Inc. Cecil leaves an enduring legacy of faith, hope and love.A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Updike Funeral Home Chapel, Bedford with the Rev. Randy Krantz and the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Virginia. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bedford.The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make donations to Wilsons United Methodist Church, C/O the Rev. Russel Alden, 3316 Nicopolis Drive, Bedford, VA 24523.Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bedford.