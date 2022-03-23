William Frank Chapman Jr.January 25, 1934 - March 20, 2022Under a full moon and a sky full of stars, William Frank Chapman Jr., left this earthly world peacefully and with family by his side to join the head Cavalier in the sky and beloved family and friends.He is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Julie Stagg Chapman; three children, Lee Ann Chapman Critz and her husband, Blake Critz, of Salem, Frank Bates Chapman of Roanoke, and Catherine Chapman Mosley of Charlottesville; four grandchildren, Sara Catherine Critz Kronstain and husband, John, children, Emma, Thomas and Matthew, of Charlottesville, Benjamin Lee Critz and wife, Anna, children, Mason and Olivia, of Salem, Luke Bates Mosley of Charlottesville, and Addison Grace Chapman of Roanoke. He has five wonderful stepchildren with beautiful children and grandchildren that he loved dearly whom he was given through his union with Julie.Frank was predeceased by two wives, Billie Lee Bates Chapman and Page Clark Chapman; his parents, William Frank Chapman Sr. and Wilma Cross Chapman; and a sister, Lula Cross Harris Russell.Frank was well known for his passionate support of The University of Virginia. He graduated from Andrew Lewis High School, attended Fork Union Military Academy, and was recruited by NC State University on scholarship to play football where he did for two years before transferring to UVA to finish his education.Frank served in the United States Navy from 1956-58 before to returning to Salem where he founded and served as president of his own business, Chapman-Taney-Painter-Logan Insurance, Inc and Bonding. After retiring from insurance, he later worked at Sherwood Memorial Park in operations. After a second retirement, Frank and his friend Burks Logan worked tirelessly together as co-chairmen of a capital campaign for the Salem Museum and were honored as "Hometown Heroes" in 2012 by the Roanoker magazine. He also served as president of the board (2000-05) and was a life member of the Salem Museum and Historical Society.Frank was appointed to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Commission representing the sixth district in 1981 by then Governor John Dalton and served as vice chairman from 1984-85. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. Frank served as a member of the VPI&SU Wildlife Advisory Committee from 1983-85. He previously served on advisory councils for the Travelers Insurance National Agents and Cigna Insurance. He was a Trustee of the Virginia Agents Political Committee, serving as chairman from 1986-87. He was a former board member of the Salem Rotary Club and was recognized as a Paul Harris Rotary Fellow in 2005, a Trustee and lifetime member of the Salem Rescue Squad as well as chairman of its business men's fund drive committee for many years. Additionally, Frank was former vice chairman of the Catawba District of Boy Scouts of America, former state director of Salem Junior Chamber of Commerce, former president of the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He was also a board member of the Salem Food Pantry.Additionally, Frank was a lifelong and third generation member of First United Methodist Church in Salem where he served on many committees and boards. He was known for his engaging personality, stories and ability to find connections with new people he met. His children called him "The Governor."A celebration of Frank's life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Salem at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, with a graveside service immediately following at East Hill Cemetery. Please join us for a reception afterwards at the Salem Museum. Masks requested indoors.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salem Museum, Good Samaritan Hospice or First United Methodist Church in memory of Frank. Our family would like to express our profound thanks to the warm and incredible professionals at the Virginia Veteran's Care Center in Roanoke and Good Samaritan Hospice.