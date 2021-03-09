Menu
William Earl Conner
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
William Earl Conner

March 26, 1944 - March 6, 2021

William Earl Conner, 76, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Willie Sisson Conner and John Cledys Conner; brother, Kenneth Conner; sister, Frances Conner; and special cousin, Doris Conner.

Earl is survived by his wife Carylin; his son, Ricky; Ricky's stepson, Tyler; sister-in-law, Barbara Conner; brothers-in-law, Jerry and Leon Slusher; and many special nieces and nephews.

He was a wonderful loving husband to Carylin for 55 years. Earl never met a stranger and was always laughing and joking with everyone he met. His friends and family would say he was a very kind and caring person. He will truly be missed by all.

A graveside service with family and close friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke with the Rev. Tim Wilson officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
SO SORRY TO HEAR OF EARLS PASSING WISH WE COULD BE THERE BUT WE CANT.MAY GODS BLESSINGS HELP YOU THROUGH THIS BAD TIME AND BE WITH YOU WITH OUR PRAYERS MIKEAND SHARON WEBB
MIKE&SHARON WEBB
March 9, 2021
The Sowers and Daniel Families
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results