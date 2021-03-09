William Earl Conner
March 26, 1944 - March 6, 2021
William Earl Conner, 76, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Willie Sisson Conner and John Cledys Conner; brother, Kenneth Conner; sister, Frances Conner; and special cousin, Doris Conner.
Earl is survived by his wife Carylin; his son, Ricky; Ricky's stepson, Tyler; sister-in-law, Barbara Conner; brothers-in-law, Jerry and Leon Slusher; and many special nieces and nephews.
He was a wonderful loving husband to Carylin for 55 years. Earl never met a stranger and was always laughing and joking with everyone he met. His friends and family would say he was a very kind and caring person. He will truly be missed by all.
A graveside service with family and close friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke with the Rev. Tim Wilson officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 9, 2021.