William "Buddy" CrumpackerDecember 12, 1943 - December 22, 2021Services for William L. "Buddy" Crumpacker of Blue Ridge, Virginia, born on December 12, 1943, died on December 22, 2021. Friends and family will visit at Oakey's East on Friday, April 9, 2022, from 1 until 5 p.m. Celebration service will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022, 2:30 p.m, at Camp Bethel. https://memorial.oakeys.com/william-crumpacker/4808988/ Oakey's East Chapel