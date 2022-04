Dr. Erwin was a gentleman, a kind man and excellent physician. He was among the finest attending physicians teaching and mentoring this fortunate young resident at Roanoke Memorial Hospital during a rotation in internal medicine. He respected and befriended his juniors, at the same time correcting, instructing and always encouraging. His perspective on a career in medicine was consistently the privilege to serve. He recognized his good fortune in life, evidenced by grace and a spirit of gratitude without religiosity. I never observed him to speak down to anyone. He was congenial and engaging with patients, facilitating the bond he knew central to healing. I believe everyone found him, as I did, genuine and forthright in conversation, a great communicator with sense of humor and winsome laugh. As a senior adult, Dr. Erwin set an example showing up regularly at the gym. At certain points in my own career, he showed up at the right time, affirming and encouraging. I am better for having known him, and I am thankful.

John W. Priddy MD December 20, 2020