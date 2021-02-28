Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William E. "Bill" Farmer
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
William E. "Bill" Farmer

February 26, 2021

William E. "Bill" Farmer, 93, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home on Friday, February 26, 2021. He was retired from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after 32 years and was a United States Air Force Veteran.

Bill was preceded in death by the love of his life and his wife of 66 years, Alice "Sue" Farmer, and his son, William E. Farmer Jr.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Beverly Damewood (Scott); his son, Mike Farmer; daughters-in-law, Rita Farmer and Mia Farmer; grandchildren, William E. Farmer III (Jessie), Justin Farmer (Chris), Sarah Mays (Shawn), Adam Damewood, Lauren Farmer, and Michaela Brizendine (Dannie).

Bill was a long-standing member of Summerdean Church of the Brethren. He volunteered at Snyder Nursing Home and considered it his second home full of friends.

The family would like to thank the Virginia Veterans Care Center, Lewis Gale Medical Center Stroke Team, ER and MICU, Carilion Hospice nurses for all their love and support.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Stafford Frederick officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Summerdean Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cedar Lawn Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry to hear of Mr. Farmer's passing. I was visiting my mom one day who lived next door at the time. Seems that the muffler on my car was dragging. Mr. Farmer gave me a list of the parts required and when I returned he replaced muffler right then in his driveway. He would not take a dime for his labor. Said he would think about it. That was 25 years ago. He was a good man.
Dan Doherty & Kim Thomas
March 2, 2021
Beverly, Mike and Family I am sorry to hear of your fathers passing. He was such a kind and nice man and did so much for my parents. My thoughts and prayers are with you . Love , Linda Stubbs
Linda Stubbs
February 28, 2021
Just want ya'll to know how much Earl was loved and that we are thinking of you in this sad time. Jim's health is not the best and we feel sad to not attend, but feel you understand! God be with each of you!
Jim Aldridge and Jean Ferguson
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results