Sorry to hear of Mr. Farmer's passing. I was visiting my mom one day who lived next door at the time. Seems that the muffler on my car was dragging. Mr. Farmer gave me a list of the parts required and when I returned he replaced muffler right then in his driveway. He would not take a dime for his labor. Said he would think about it. That was 25 years ago. He was a good man.

Dan Doherty & Kim Thomas March 2, 2021