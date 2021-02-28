William E. "Bill" Farmer
February 26, 2021
William E. "Bill" Farmer, 93, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home on Friday, February 26, 2021. He was retired from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after 32 years and was a United States Air Force Veteran.
Bill was preceded in death by the love of his life and his wife of 66 years, Alice "Sue" Farmer, and his son, William E. Farmer Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Beverly Damewood (Scott); his son, Mike Farmer; daughters-in-law, Rita Farmer and Mia Farmer; grandchildren, William E. Farmer III (Jessie), Justin Farmer (Chris), Sarah Mays (Shawn), Adam Damewood, Lauren Farmer, and Michaela Brizendine (Dannie).
Bill was a long-standing member of Summerdean Church of the Brethren. He volunteered at Snyder Nursing Home and considered it his second home full of friends.
The family would like to thank the Virginia Veterans Care Center, Lewis Gale Medical Center Stroke Team, ER and MICU, Carilion Hospice nurses for all their love and support.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Stafford Frederick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to Summerdean Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.