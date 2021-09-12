Menu
William Richard Fox
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
William Richard Fox

December 10, 1961 - September 8, 2021

William R. Fox, 59, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

He was born on December 10, 1961, to Joy Saints Fox Donado and the late David Fox. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Paul Donado.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Sherry Divers Fox; son, Leonard Bradley; daughters, Brandy Thompson (Nate), Valerie LaPradd (Josh), Joy Fox, and Christina McMahan (Jon); seven grandchildren; brother, Dusty Donado; sisters, Nancy Healy, Joanne Lyell, and Judy Babboni; and special friends, Bill and Renee Hagler and Tommy Spickard.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Sep
13
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Sep
14
Service
12:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry------
Jerry B Bowen
Work
September 15, 2021
Rich you will be missed your smile and fun wit and kind heart. I know that heaven was made for people like you.
Kenny Wallace
Friend
September 13, 2021
To Nancy and the family of Rick, I was truly sadden and shock at the lost of your beloved Rick. I remember all of the fun times we had on the school bus going back and forth to school. I will always remember Rick as one of the sweetest, funniest and nicest person to ever know. We had some fun times didn´t we Nancy? I also appreciated Rick visiting my mom when he came to town. She really appreciated his visits. I pray that God will comfort you during this difficult time. Know that you are not alone. The Lord will always be with you comforting you with love and peace. Know that you are in my heart and in my prayers.
Rev. Juanita Wallace Allen
School
September 12, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, I will be praying for your family.
Kat Jackson
September 12, 2021
SHERRY AND FAMILY WE ARE SO SORRY ABOUT RICKS PASSING AND IF THERES ANYTHING WE CAN DO LET US KNOW HE WAS A GREAT HUBAND TO SHERRY AND FATHER AND GRANDFATHER TO ALL WE LOVE YOU ALL
MIKE AND SHARON WEBB
Friend
September 12, 2021
