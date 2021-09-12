To Nancy and the family of Rick, I was truly sadden and shock at the lost of your beloved Rick. I remember all of the fun times we had on the school bus going back and forth to school. I will always remember Rick as one of the sweetest, funniest and nicest person to ever know. We had some fun times didn´t we Nancy? I also appreciated Rick visiting my mom when he came to town. She really appreciated his visits. I pray that God will comfort you during this difficult time. Know that you are not alone. The Lord will always be with you comforting you with love and peace. Know that you are in my heart and in my prayers.

Rev. Juanita Wallace Allen School September 12, 2021