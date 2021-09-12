William Richard Fox
December 10, 1961 - September 8, 2021
William R. Fox, 59, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
He was born on December 10, 1961, to Joy Saints Fox Donado and the late David Fox. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Paul Donado.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Sherry Divers Fox; son, Leonard Bradley; daughters, Brandy Thompson (Nate), Valerie LaPradd (Josh), Joy Fox, and Christina McMahan (Jon); seven grandchildren; brother, Dusty Donado; sisters, Nancy Healy, Joanne Lyell, and Judy Babboni; and special friends, Bill and Renee Hagler and Tommy Spickard.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.