William Franklin Inman
November 22, 2020
William Franklin Inman, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan K. Inman; three daughters, JoAnn Collins, Jo Rae Inman, and Jodi Inman; four grandsons, Jeb, Jaymes, Jonathan, and Willy; three great-grandchildren, Asher, Elle, and Ethan; and brother, Raymond Inman.
All services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 24, 2020.