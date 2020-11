William Franklin InmanNovember 22, 2020William Franklin Inman, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan K. Inman; three daughters, JoAnn Collins, Jo Rae Inman, and Jodi Inman; four grandsons, Jeb, Jaymes, Jonathan, and Willy; three great-grandchildren, Asher, Elle, and Ethan; and brother, Raymond Inman.All services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com