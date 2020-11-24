Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Franklin Inman
William Franklin Inman

November 22, 2020

William Franklin Inman, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan K. Inman; three daughters, JoAnn Collins, Jo Rae Inman, and Jodi Inman; four grandsons, Jeb, Jaymes, Jonathan, and Willy; three great-grandchildren, Asher, Elle, and Ethan; and brother, Raymond Inman.

All services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.