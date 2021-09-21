William "Bill" Horace Gibson
April 23, 1928 - September 17, 2021
William "Bill" Horace Gibson, 93, of Christiansburg, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who retired from Hercules with over 35 years of service. He was most recently an avid farmer, who always enjoyed taking the tractor for a spin.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mary Gibson; and a sister.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Doris Semones Gibson; godson, Anthony Price II; cousins, Dr. Wallace and Emogene Huff; special friends, Tony and Sherry Price, and Michael Mantz; and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Willis with Pastor Diana White officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church in Radford, 215 Third Ave., Radford, VA 24141.
The Gibson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.