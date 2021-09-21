Menu
William Horace "Bill" Gibson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
William "Bill" Horace Gibson

April 23, 1928 - September 17, 2021

William "Bill" Horace Gibson, 93, of Christiansburg, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who retired from Hercules with over 35 years of service. He was most recently an avid farmer, who always enjoyed taking the tractor for a spin.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mary Gibson; and a sister.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Doris Semones Gibson; godson, Anthony Price II; cousins, Dr. Wallace and Emogene Huff; special friends, Tony and Sherry Price, and Michael Mantz; and many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Willis with Pastor Diana White officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church in Radford, 215 Third Ave., Radford, VA 24141.

The Gibson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Willis, VA
Mr. Gibson was such a sweet man. Whom I've come to know and care for at whv. He loved his wife dearly and spoke of her often. I'll miss our conversations.
Tiffany Sherman
October 16, 2021
Mr. Bill was a great friend to my dad. Once my father passed we became a good friends as well. I always enjoyed his stories from the childhood years as he and my dad were the same age and grew up in the area together. I really enjoyed the stories from his years at the arsenal as well. He will be sorely missed by those who knew him and counted him as a friend. Rest peacefully Mr. Bill.
Glenn Young
Friend
October 7, 2021
I worked with "Hoot" for over a year at the Arsenal. We had a good working relationship. My condolences to Doris. We had a mutual friend Edsel Gallimore who had known him since he worked at Clover Creamery. He was always concerned about his cattle and his farm. Rest in peace!
Nora Smith
Coworker
September 20, 2021
I also called him Mr.bill.enjoyed his stories of the military, fly high my friend
Tina Houston
Friend
September 19, 2021
Mr. Bill is what I always called him. I thourghly enjoyed taking care of him and Mrs. Doris. He was set in his way and stubborn sometimes but he was also a joy to listen to his stories of him growing up. He will always be in my heart. Rest in Peace Mr. Bill.

Cindy Wilson
Friend
September 19, 2021
