William L. Hancock, 72, of Penhook, Virginia, transitioned on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Falls Church, Va. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Faith Fellowship Church 100 Wirtz Road, Wirtz, VA 24184. He will be laid to rest in Franklin Memorial Park, 215 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, Virginia.
My deepest sympathy to the Hancock family, may GOD comfort you doing this time of sorrow.
Orangetta Leavelle
September 25, 2021
Mary we are so sorry to hear about Larry. Are thoughts are with you. So sorry we did not get together. Our love to you
Steve and Judy Reynolds
September 25, 2021
Dearest Mary..I just found out about your loss of Larry. I am so sorry and saddened to hear of his passing. You all will be in my prayers and I am sending many hugs your way.
Judy Reynolds
Other
September 25, 2021
Mary, I was saddened to hear of the passing of your dear husband. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cynthia Hughes
Other
September 25, 2021
My condolences to the Hancock family. Prayers for comfort and strength at this time. As I am out of town and unable to attend the services, my thoughts are with you.
Eunice Holland
September 25, 2021
To Mary and family
May God´s love cover you and be with you at this time. My continued prayers are with you.
Kenneth Ramsey
September 25, 2021
To Mary and the family - May love and prayers with God's blessings carry you through in this time of sorrow.
Edith W Morgan
Family
September 25, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family in the loss of Mr. Hancock. Praying for you!
Shawna Banks
September 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
RAYMOND GRAY
Friend
September 24, 2021
My condolences to the family Betty G Burwell
Betty Burwell
September 24, 2021
To Mary and the family - Look to Chapter 121 of the book of Psalms (verses 1 - 8) and The LORD shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore. Love and prayers, William Adkins
William Adkins
Friend
September 24, 2021
Mary & Family, Very sorry for your loss. We send our sincere condolences to the family regarding the loss of William Larry Hancock during this period of bereavement. Will always remember the good times at Lee M. Waid High School, Class of 1967. Blessings and prayers to all; RIP Larry!
Ronald & Jo Anne Adkins
Classmate
September 24, 2021
Sis Hancock and Nick, I am so sorry for your loss. I´m still in disbelief. Larry was such a nice man and friend. I love you all.
Minister Kathy Wade
September 24, 2021
Mary and Nicholas,
The two of you have my heartfelt prayers and sympathy during the loss of your beloved husband and father. God bless as God keeps you both in His loving arms.
In Christian Love,
Mary Edwards
Mary Edwards
Other
September 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you during your time of loss. May God give you strength in the days to come. He was an honorable man. May God Bless you and your family.❤
Kennitha Cook
Acquaintance
September 23, 2021
Praying for the family
Deacon Tommy and Jeanne Grant
Friend
September 23, 2021
Mary, this is Lisa Wray from FC RFL. I am so sad & sorry to hear about Larry. I knew when I saw you at an event that Larry was not far behind especially at the RFL survivor dinner. May God bless you during this difficult time. Love, Lisa
Lisa Wray
Friend
September 23, 2021
Mary and Nicholas, it saddened my heart to hear of Larry’s passing. Praying God will continue to strengthen you during this very difficult time .
Stephanie & Tony Sample
Friend
September 23, 2021
To my friend Mary and family’. I was so saddened to hear of the loss of your love one! My prayers and thoughts go out to you . May the memories of your love one remain in your hearts forever. Love and Gid Bless ! Sarah Jean Walden
Sarah Walden
Friend
September 23, 2021
Prayers and love to Mary and Nick and the entire Hancock Family.
Eugene & Sandra Preston
Friend
September 22, 2021
Sending love and prayers to Mary, Nick and the rest of the family. Mr. Hancock was such a nice man and will be missed. If you need anything please let me or mom know.
Felicia Poindexter
Neighbor
September 22, 2021
Rest in Peace Deacon Mr Larry Hancock!!Sending prayers and condolences to Ms Mary and Nicholas Hancock!!!He was a nice man and Computer teacher as well!!!
Benjamin Pannell
Friend
September 22, 2021
My continued prayers for Mary and Nicholas Hancock during the recent transition of their beloved husband/father- Dec Larry Hancock. He was truly loved and will be missed by many R.I.H. LOVE ALWAYS Deacon Wayne, Tammy, Ny'Asia, NaVaih, and Marley.