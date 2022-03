William HelemsWilliam Helems, 80, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Brad Bailey.He is survived by three children, Chris Helems, Dale Helems, and Renee Bailey; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, James Helems; and many nephews and nieces.Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com