William "Bill" D. Hylton
June 8, 2021
William "Bill" D. Hylton, 84, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
A Celebration of Bill's life will be held upstairs at the Buchanan Moose Lodge #2182 on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Family time from 2 until 4 p.m. and Friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Casual dress is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000
