I remember Bill kicking me under the table just to here me holler as Aunt Gertrude made me Mac and Cheese because it was my favorite, for Sunday dinner. I adored him as a little girl and how he always called me meanest!LOL! He is truly part of my few happy memories I have of my childhood. RIP Bill and God Bless your family .Uncle Howard and Aunt Gertrude were like the grandparents I did not have and Bill, Jimmy, Harless, Melvin, Alton, and Carl were a big part of my life. Full of laughter and teasing. May you always remember his smile.

JUDITH SALMON June 13, 2021