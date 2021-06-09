Menu
William D. "Bill" Hylton
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
William "Bill" D. Hylton

June 8, 2021

William "Bill" D. Hylton, 84, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

A Celebration of Bill's life will be held upstairs at the Buchanan Moose Lodge #2182 on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Family time from 2 until 4 p.m. and Friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Casual dress is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24018 Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000

Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 15, 2021.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
I remember Bill kicking me under the table just to here me holler as Aunt Gertrude made me Mac and Cheese because it was my favorite, for Sunday dinner. I adored him as a little girl and how he always called me meanest!LOL! He is truly part of my few happy memories I have of my childhood. RIP Bill and God Bless your family .Uncle Howard and Aunt Gertrude were like the grandparents I did not have and Bill, Jimmy, Harless, Melvin, Alton, and Carl were a big part of my life. Full of laughter and teasing. May you always remember his smile.
JUDITH SALMON
June 13, 2021
May our thoughts and prayers be with yaw through this difficult time
Ronnie and Teresa Lester and CLEATIS
Family
June 9, 2021
To the Hylton family, we the Jackson Family would like to send our deepest sympathy, May he Rest in Peace. Noma Jackson Knopp [email protected]
Noma Knopp
Friend
June 9, 2021
