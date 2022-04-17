William Irvine Whitefield Jr



September, 25, 1933 - April 5, 2022



Reverend William Irvine Whitefield Jr., 88, of Zephyrhills, Florida, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.



The Reverend Whitefield was born in Roanoke in 1933, known to many growing up as "Billy Whit". He was a graduate of Episcopal High School, attended the Virginia Military Institute, and completed his seminary training in California. He was a Methodist Preacher, serving in churches in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York. Prison ministry was also part of his service to God. He also was a history buff, and no matter where he lived, he always paid attention to the news from Roanoke.



During his marriage to Beverly Ann Rakes they had four children. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Irvine Whitefield Sr. and Lillian Harrell Whitefield; his eldest son, William Irvine Whitefield III; and his sisters, Katherine Whitefield Ross and Francis Heck.The Reverend Whitefield is survived by his daughter, Katherine; his sons, Steven and David, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



The funeral service will be officiated by the Reverend Craig Newman, held graveside at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Evergreen Burial Park at 1307 Summit Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Roanoke United Methodist Church, 2330 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA 24014, or to the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 6040 8th St., Zephyrhills, FL 33542.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.