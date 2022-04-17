Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reverend William Irvine Whitefield Jr Jr.
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
36327 State Road 54
Zephyrhills, FL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
Shenandoah Club
Send Flowers
William Irvine Whitefield Jr

September, 25, 1933 - April 5, 2022

Reverend William Irvine Whitefield Jr., 88, of Zephyrhills, Florida, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The Reverend Whitefield was born in Roanoke in 1933, known to many growing up as "Billy Whit". He was a graduate of Episcopal High School, attended the Virginia Military Institute, and completed his seminary training in California. He was a Methodist Preacher, serving in churches in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York. Prison ministry was also part of his service to God. He also was a history buff, and no matter where he lived, he always paid attention to the news from Roanoke.

During his marriage to Beverly Ann Rakes they had four children. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Irvine Whitefield Sr. and Lillian Harrell Whitefield; his eldest son, William Irvine Whitefield III; and his sisters, Katherine Whitefield Ross and Francis Heck.The Reverend Whitefield is survived by his daughter, Katherine; his sons, Steven and David, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be officiated by the Reverend Craig Newman, held graveside at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Evergreen Burial Park at 1307 Summit Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Roanoke United Methodist Church, 2330 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke, VA 24014, or to the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 6040 8th St., Zephyrhills, FL 33542.

Hodges Family Funeral Home

36327 State Road 54, Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
Shenandoah Club
24 Franklin Road, SE, Roanoke, VA
Apr
22
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
1307 Summit Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hodges Family Funeral Home - Zephyrhills.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.