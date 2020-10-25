LEMON
William "Bill"
June 5, 1928
October 23, 2020
William "Bill" Lemon, 92, of Salem, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Richfield Recovery and Care, in Salem.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. John M. Oakey & Son funeral home in Salem. Funeral services honoring his life will be conducted on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park, also in Salem.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.