William D. "Bill" Myers
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
William D. "Bill" Myers

December 29, 1937 - December 10, 2020

William D. "Bill" Myers, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Daleville and was preceded in death by his parents, William A. and Rozella Myers, and a brother, Gaylord Myers.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Jo Myers; daughter, Renee (Steve) Sowers of Roanoke; daughter, Heidi Myers of Cloverdale; and granddaughter, Hannah Sowers of Roanoke.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear friends, We learned tonight of Bill´s passing and our hearts grieve with you in this painful time. He is a man who radiated love for his wife and family; often we would stop our yard work to chat about his folks and his family, beaming with a smile from ear to ear. In the years I knew him, never a cross word or unkind remark was utter or even implied. His presence shall be keenly missed and I pray God´s peace upon his sweet wife and dear daughters and granddaughter. We send our love
Mark and Carolena
December 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Myers family right now. May God surround and comfort you during this time. Love to you all.
Janice Payne
December 14, 2020
Prayers to the family. Bill was one the nicest, most helpful people I have ever encountered. Heaven indeed gained an angel.
Larry Eanes
December 14, 2020
This a sad loss for you and your family. Keep all the good memories and share them together. Thinking of you.
Laura Conner
December 14, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear this. May God´s comfort you and your family. I always smiled at BUMC whenever I saw he. He had a beautiful and cheerful smile
Debbie Brannan
December 14, 2020
Mary Jo and family, it was my privilege to be appointed to serve as partner in ministry with the good folk of BUMC from 2000-2007. During this time I got to know and love your special family. I will always appreciate how Bill served as our realtor in 2001 and find our dream house. He was so gracious and kind to work with us and I will always cherish our friendship with your precious family. I know that this is a difficult time of the year to lose a loved one. May the message of Emmanuel-God with us-.give you assurance of God´s abiding presence and steadfast love during this time of grieving and heartache. I give thanks for Bill´s life and for the resurrection hope through Christ, our Lord. Love you all!
Ronnie Morris
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You both were wonderful neighbors in Bonsack. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Richard and Mary James
December 13, 2020
Deepest sympathy in the loss of your loved one. May God comfort & console you now & in the days ahead. Thoughts and prayers are sent your way. God's blessings.
Linda Thomas Schuyler
December 13, 2020
