William D. "Bill" Myers
December 29, 1937 - December 10, 2020
William D. "Bill" Myers, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Daleville and was preceded in death by his parents, William A. and Rozella Myers, and a brother, Gaylord Myers.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Jo Myers; daughter, Renee (Steve) Sowers of Roanoke; daughter, Heidi Myers of Cloverdale; and granddaughter, Hannah Sowers of Roanoke.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.