Mary Jo and family, it was my privilege to be appointed to serve as partner in ministry with the good folk of BUMC from 2000-2007. During this time I got to know and love your special family. I will always appreciate how Bill served as our realtor in 2001 and find our dream house. He was so gracious and kind to work with us and I will always cherish our friendship with your precious family. I know that this is a difficult time of the year to lose a loved one. May the message of Emmanuel-God with us-.give you assurance of God´s abiding presence and steadfast love during this time of grieving and heartache. I give thanks for Bill´s life and for the resurrection hope through Christ, our Lord. Love you all!

Ronnie Morris December 14, 2020