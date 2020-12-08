Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Carlton Oakes
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
William Carlton Oakes

William Carlton Oakes, age 94, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home in Snow Creek with his family by his side. He was born in Pittsylvania County, on July 8, 1926, to the late Tasville Carr and Lula Yeatts Oakes. He had 12 brothers and sisters who all preceded him in death; brothers, Charlie, Henry, Eugene, Kelly, Curtis, and Letcher, Leslie; sisters, Eva Parsons, Cordie Parsons, Lila Farthing, Gladys Reynolds, and Bernice Oakes; and granddaughter, Laura Cabell Oakes.

Surviving are his loving wife of 72 years, Bernice Eggleston Oakes; son, Gerald Carlton (Anne) Oakes; daughters, Joyce (Jim) Thompson, and Cynthia (Ricki) Oakes; grandsons, Adam and Brian (Maia) Thompson; and the light of his life, great-grandson, Avery Carlton Thompson; sister-in-law, Ruby Mae Oakes; numerous nieces and nephews; and two "just like" daughters, Donna and Mollie.

Carlton was devoted to his family and was a beloved neighbor, and, at age 94, was the oldest member of the Snow Creek community. He was also a member of the Snow Creek Christian Church. Carlton started his life farming with his father and brothers. He left the farm for factory work and wound up working at DuPont in Martinsville for 33 years before retiring in 1985. Carlton was a veteran and served in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS William R. Rush. Carlton loved hunting and stock car racing. He also loved building things and was a real handyman who was always willing to help others. He built his own house in Snow Creek where he lived from 1955 until his death.

Carlton was blessed to be able to stay in his family home with his wife Bernice due to the devoted care of his daughter Cynthia and her husband, Ricki.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snow Creek Rescue Squad or the Snow Creek Fire Department. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Bernice, Gerald, Joyce and Cynthia, I am so sorry for your loss. We have memories of all the fun times spent with our families together in Snow Creek and Carolina and Myrle Beach that will remain with us forever, right there to remember whenever we need a smile. Sending love and prayers.
Kathy EanesAmrhein
December 8, 2020
Gerald, I was sorry to learn of the passing of your father. Take comfort in your memories of him. Give my condolences to your mother and other family members.
Linda Eggleston Johnston
December 8, 2020
Bernice, I am so sorry to hear about the death of Carlton. Really enjoyed all those years working with both of you. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
James Crowder
December 8, 2020
Sending sympathy and prayers for comfort to Cynthia and family.
Debra Draper Moore
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results