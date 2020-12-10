Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Gerald "Jerry" Overstreet
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
William Gerald "Jerry" Overstreet

December 8, 2020

William Gerald "Jerry" Overstreet, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thelbert Overstreet and Virginia Cheek Overstreet.

Surviving are his wife, Peggy C. Overstreet; son, David A. Overstreet and girlfriend, McNair Mittel, all of Roanoke; sister, Anne Overstreet Chisom of Bedford; sister-in-law, Jean C. Carroll; niece, Chrystie O'Carroll, both of Hardy; and special friends, Bob and Tiny McCray.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Glenn Giles officiating. Please wear a mask if you plan on attending the service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry to learn of the passing of Jerry. We are sending you our love and prayers. Praying for God's peace to surround you in this time of grief.
Mark and Debbie Bratton
December 11, 2020
Many great memories. Gods gain for a sweet generous man.
Bill and Kim Shelor
December 10, 2020
Peggy and David I'm so sorry for your loss....Jerry was a great guy and I enjoyed working with him for many years. My thoughts and prayers to you and family
Ed Quinn
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results