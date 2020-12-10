William Gerald "Jerry" Overstreet
December 8, 2020
William Gerald "Jerry" Overstreet, 77, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thelbert Overstreet and Virginia Cheek Overstreet.
Surviving are his wife, Peggy C. Overstreet; son, David A. Overstreet and girlfriend, McNair Mittel, all of Roanoke; sister, Anne Overstreet Chisom of Bedford; sister-in-law, Jean C. Carroll; niece, Chrystie O'Carroll, both of Hardy; and special friends, Bob and Tiny McCray.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Glenn Giles officiating. Please wear a mask if you plan on attending the service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.