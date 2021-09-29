William Bruce PriceWilliam Bruce Price, 79, of Roanoke, passed away on September 20, 2021. He was born on November 21, 1941, in North Carolina, to the late William Edgar Price and Geneva Purvis. He loved to bowl, attend his social club and he enjoyed attending church with his caregiver, Brenda.Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted caregiver, Brenda Altis; other family members and friends, Margo, and Rick, Kelly and Chris, Derek, Rhonda, Lois and Jimmy; and his church family, Betty, Alan and Chris. His encircle friends, his social club and bowling friends and his K & W cafeteria friends, his barber, Tony and others who knew and cared for him.A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, 11 a.m. in Blueridge Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.