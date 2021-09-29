Menu
Roanoke Times
William Bruce Price
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
William Bruce Price

William Bruce Price, 79, of Roanoke, passed away on September 20, 2021. He was born on November 21, 1941, in North Carolina, to the late William Edgar Price and Geneva Purvis. He loved to bowl, attend his social club and he enjoyed attending church with his caregiver, Brenda.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted caregiver, Brenda Altis; other family members and friends, Margo, and Rick, Kelly and Chris, Derek, Rhonda, Lois and Jimmy; and his church family, Betty, Alan and Chris. His encircle friends, his social club and bowling friends and his K & W cafeteria friends, his barber, Tony and others who knew and cared for him.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, 11 a.m. in Blueridge Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to my aunt Brenda..William was very special and will be truly missed..I will miss his smile and lots of handshakes..I know now he is at peace and forever will be in our hearts. Till we meet again❤
Jessica Hamilton
Family
September 29, 2021
Rest well my friend
Chris Bagby
Friend
September 29, 2021
William you will be deeply missed. You brought joy to many lives and have left a lasting impression on many hearts. Rest well my friend. Until we meet again.
Kelly Altis
Family
September 28, 2021
William you will be sadly missed.im going to miss you saying WA WA meaning you want some water...I'm going to miss the times we touch our foreheads together and you just smiled...I'm going to miss you and you are in a better place and now you and Joe can hang out together once again...love you william
Derek Bailey
Family
September 28, 2021
Williams I miss you and I still talk to you. You are in a good place looking down at me, Rhonda. I love you Williams. You are a little angel and I will pray for you. Your friend, Rhonda
Rhonda Cregger
Friend
September 27, 2021
My deepest condolences to Brenda. I will miss you William god bless.
Ricky Webb
Friend
September 27, 2021
William I will miss you so very much. But I find my peace knowing that you are at peace and living a very joyous life. Rest in peace buddy. I can only hope and pray that one day I will arrive in your world. Heaven has truly gained another exceptional angel. Forever your buddy,Happy.
margo patterson
Family
September 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 29, 2021
Though your heart is heavy, we pray that you find comfort in remembering the last 13 years you had with William, years you gave him the opportunity to experience many new things, like eating out at different nice restaurants, going to church and taking part in different community activities. William was blessed to have you and I hope that knowing he is resting in the arms of his Savior will give you peace James and Lois Croan
Lois Croan
September 26, 2021
