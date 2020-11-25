William Robert "Bill" Van Dresser
March 8, 1929 - November 22, 2020
William Robert "Bill" Van Dresser, 91, of Eatonton, Georgia died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Putnam General Hospital in Eatonton, Georgia.
Family and Friends will celebrate Bill's life in Michigan at a later date. To leave a note for the family please visit [email protected]
Bill was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 8, 1929 to the late Frank and Olcha Van Dresser. He graduated from Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan (B.S. 1952 Dairy Production, M.S. 1955 Veterinary Science and DVM, 1957).
On June 15, 1950 he married Shirley Alice Rowe Van Dresser and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Duane Van Dresser; older sisters, Leah Rudge and Adele Lindeman and their spouses. He started at Virginia Tech (VPI & SU) as the College Veterinarian in 1957 after a veterinary large animal practice in Michigan. Bill was one of the early pesticide coordinators at Virginia Tech. In 1971 he became Associate Dean for Administration for the Extension Division and later the Director of Cooperative Extension, promoted to Virginia Tech Vice President for Administration and retired in 1985. After leaving Virginia Tech he moved to Crystal City, Va. and worked with the American Veterinary Medical Foundation as a Capitol Hill Liaison as well as other position within the foundation. He fully retired and moved to Lake Oconee, Ga. in 1993.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Rowe Van Dresser; daughters, Diane Van Dresser Dixon of Dublin, Va., Deborah Alexander (Johnny) of Baden, N.C., Jillian Van Dresser Adcock (Herb) of Atlanta, Ga., Rebecca Anderson (Lynn) of Statesboro, Ga., Cynthia Burns of Charlotte, N.C. and Heidi Van Dresser of Atlanta, Ga.; brother, Richard Van Dresser (Barbara) of Atlanta, Ga.; ten grandchildren, Andi Lester, Julie Hannibal, William Lester, Toni Wright, Robb Dixon, Kari Warren, Kevin Anderson, Billy Anderson, Jonathan Burns, Matthew Burns and 12 great-grandchildren.
Donations in memory of William can be made to the Michigan State University https://givingto.msu.edu/gift/index.cfm
; Area to Support: "Olcha E. and William R. Van Dresser Endowed Scholarship for Veterinary Public Service".
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 25, 2020.