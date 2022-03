Buddy was my Grandpa. He was the sweetest man I have ever known. He always wanted to help me succeed. He gave me advice with such earnestness, and taught me the value of hard work without ever suggesting that I wasn´t already doing my best. I always felt like he was proud of me, no matter the end result of my efforts. His own success is an inspiration. He was such an amazing Grandpa. He spoiled us with hand-squeezed, orangeade slushees from Brooks-Byrd Pharmacy, and even bought us a go-cart! He would laugh as we tore down the dirt roads of West Virginia, leaving a cloud of clay dust behind us. I still say "aaahh-keyy", every time something isn´t going the way I want it to, and it reminds me of the sheer ridiculousness of it all, how unimportant it is to be upset over spilled milk. He taught me so much about this life. I have always looked up to him wholeheartedly. Those jeep rides with Grandpa Buddy up into the mountains were truly magical. I hope he´s out there grindin´ hamburgers, playing racket ball again, and feeling all of the immense love that so many have for him. I am endlessly grateful to have had him in my life. I hope you know how special you are, Grandpa. There aren´t enough words to capture the joy that you gave us all. I love you so, so much, and always will. You will be missed somethin´ fierce, Buddy. And to my Grandma Jane, I am so sorry for the loss that you are experiencing. You and Grandpa shared a lifelong commitment that I always admired. You loved him selflessly until his last day, and he was more grateful for you than you will ever know. One early morning when we were having one of our coffee and banana talks in the basement, he was brought to tears telling me how lucky he was to have you as his partner. You complimented each other in a truly special way. I love you dearly and I am here for you during this difficult time and always. Love, Cait

Cait Rodgers Family March 22, 2022