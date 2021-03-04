William Michael Sayers
March 2, 2021
William Michael Sayers, 71, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
He is survived by his four children, Mike Sayers (Emily), Matthew Sayers, Kelly Smith (Billy), and Brandi Brown (Greg); grandson, Trenton Sayers and other precious grandbabies; sister, Bonnie Norville; and special friend, Lisa Miller. William was one month predeceased by his faithful dog, Buster.
A Memorial Service for William will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The service is kindly restricted to immediate family only out of respect for health safety concerns. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.