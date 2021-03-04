Menu
William Michael Sayers
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
William Michael Sayers

March 2, 2021

William Michael Sayers, 71, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

He is survived by his four children, Mike Sayers (Emily), Matthew Sayers, Kelly Smith (Billy), and Brandi Brown (Greg); grandson, Trenton Sayers and other precious grandbabies; sister, Bonnie Norville; and special friend, Lisa Miller. William was one month predeceased by his faithful dog, Buster.

A Memorial Service for William will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The service is kindly restricted to immediate family only out of respect for health safety concerns. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Matt, Mike, Emily and Trenton, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort for your family.
Tracy Andrews
March 5, 2021
Mike and I worked together at. T railway Bus co when he was a senior in school I'm very sorry to here of his passing. I know he loved his family, I WIl be praying for y'all during this time. L
Bill Fralin
March 4, 2021
Matt and family my deepest sympathy. And I´m very sorry for the lost of your dad I´ve meet him a couple time and he was a very super nice guy sending prayers
Tom Ralph
March 4, 2021
