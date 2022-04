William A. Scott



May 2, 1941 - September 23, 2021



William A. Scott, 80, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021.



Services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, 2 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private for the family.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2021.