William Guff Slaydon



January 14, 1959 - May 14, 2021



William Guff Slaydon graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and Ferrum College. He leaves behind his wife, Gail Griffin Slaydon; his daughter, Margarret "Maggie" Griffin Slaydon; and three grandchildren, William Poe Slaydon Deel, Abigail Mavis Wednesday Deel, and Lydia Jean Ellie Deel.



The private family service will be held.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.