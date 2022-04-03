Dr. William Porterfield Swann
April 20, 1940 - March 23, 2022
William Porterfield Swann, 81, of Roanoke, Va., died peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Bill was born on April 20, 1940, in Richmond, Va., to Mary Puryear Swann and Carey Meredith Swann. Most of Billy's childhood was spent in Old Hickory, Tenn., surrounded by family and friends, including his older and much-loved brother, Meredith. He met his future bride, Diane Wallace, in high school.
Bill graduated from University of Tennessee and Indiana University earning the degrees Bachelor of Science, Master of Science in Dentistry and Doctor of Dental Surgery. He and Diane settled in Roanoke, Va. where he specialized in Periodontics and TMJ disorders. They raised three daughters and were active members of the community. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a lifelong learner, golf enthusiast, UVa basketball fan, and poker player. He was known for his genuine kindness and sense of humor. A man of many nicknames, "Billy", "Swanny," "Bill," "Doc," "Brown" and "Doctor Bill" will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents and beautiful wife of 56 years, Diane. His brother, Carey Meredith Swann Jr. joined him in heaven on the day of his death. He is survived by his three daughters, Stephanie Swann Duff, Lori Swann Caudill (Scott) and Amy Elizabeth Swann; his six grandchildren, Connor Edwin Duff (Aloura), Madeline Duff Downer (Jacob), Morgan Caudill Foster (John), William David Caudill, Kate Diane Caudill and Jessee Porterfield Swann; three great-grandchildren, Bennett Downer, Ryland Downer and Violet Duff; his best friend: Robert "Bo Bo" Bolling; brother-in-law, Roy Wallace; cousins, nieces, nephews, and his constant canine companion, Ginger.
A private family graveside service was held last week. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Va. in his name at https://www.spres.org/give/give-now/
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.