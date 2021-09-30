William "Bill" Arlington Thomasson
January 2, 1944 - September 28, 2021
William Arlington "Bill" Thomasson, 77, of Goodview, Va., went to be with Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after a long and courageous battle against cancer.
William was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, military service member, successful businessman, civil servant, and an avid hunter, fisherman, and conservationist. He was also a serious car enthusiast serving as an officer and member of the Roanoke Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America as he cruised in style in his 1965 Sting Ray Corvette.
William served his country as a member of the United States Army and National Guard, attended Virginia Tech studying business, owned and operated a successful insurance business, and practiced Real Estate after he retired. Most recently he served two terms as the district 1 Supervisor of Bedford County, Virginia.
William was preceded in death by his father, W. Floyd Thomasson; mother, Missouri C. Thomasson; and brother, Cecil Ray Thomasson.
Surviving William are his wife, Gayle J. Thomasson; son, W. Scott Thomasson and wife, Samantha; his daughter, Melissa D. Smith; his siblings, F. Wayne Thomasson and wife, Ruby, Francis T. Hall and husband, Russ, and Dale L. Thomasson and special friend, Tim Clark; and sister-in-law, Lynda Thomasson. Also surviving William are his most adored and loving grandchildren, Sydney Kate and Grace Scott Thomasson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Recently celebrating their 43rd year of marriage, Gayle was by his side loving and supporting him until he took his last breath. Their love for each other will be unending and will transition into eternity.
William's life can best be described as "Well Lived." From his decorated military and civil service career to his numerous business accolades, to his many lessons taught to his successful children, William was known for shooting it straight, sharing his knowledge, and treating everyone he met the way he wanted to be treated. William was also known for his planned functions and gatherings. From fish fries to company picnics, William always invited his guests to come early and stay late. Lastly, William's keys to his life "Well Lived," in order of importance, were Loving his God, Loving his Family, and Loving his work.
Additionally, Gayle, Scott, and Missy would like to give special thanks to Dr. William Fintel and his son, Dr. Andrew Fintel and the entire Blue Ridge Cancer Care Team who worked tirelessly to restore William's health and never gave up on his will to fight!
Friends and family are invited to join us as we remember and celebrate his life. Viewings will be held at Oakey's Vinton Chapel on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and from 4 until 6 p.m. and on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. William will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Va., immediately concluding the funeral. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2021.