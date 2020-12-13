William Arthur Wade Sr.
January 30, 1922 - December 10, 2020
William Arthur Wade Sr., 98, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was a member of New Mount Olive Methodist Church and retired from Hercules after 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Wade and Savannah Lewis Wade Haley; a brother and three sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Marion Snell Wade; daughters and son-in-law, Gertrude Moore, and Norma and Ronald Walker, all of Columbus, Ohio; son, William A. Wade Jr. of Radford; a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Coalston of Phoenix, Ariz.; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jenene Lewis, Rev. Betsy King and Rev. Vivian Simmons officiating. Entombment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Dublin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to New Mount Olive UM Church.
The Wade family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.