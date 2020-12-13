Menu
William Arthur Wade Sr.
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
William Arthur Wade Sr.

January 30, 1922 - December 10, 2020

William Arthur Wade Sr., 98, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was a member of New Mount Olive Methodist Church and retired from Hercules after 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Wade and Savannah Lewis Wade Haley; a brother and three sisters.

Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Marion Snell Wade; daughters and son-in-law, Gertrude Moore, and Norma and Ronald Walker, all of Columbus, Ohio; son, William A. Wade Jr. of Radford; a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Coalston of Phoenix, Ariz.; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jenene Lewis, Rev. Betsy King and Rev. Vivian Simmons officiating. Entombment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to New Mount Olive UM Church.

The Wade family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Dec
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to learn of Bill's passing. Praying for you and your family
May God comfort each one during this time of loss.
Allen Akers
December 28, 2020
Mrs. Wade and Billy...
Please accept our deepest sympathy for your loss. You are in our prayers.
Joe and Martha Mannon
Friend
December 14, 2020
Our condolences and love sent to the family for their loss. Love Ivan and Lisa Snell
Lisa Snell
Family
December 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Bobbie and Jettie Montgomery
Friend
December 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of
sorrow. The Wade family will always be in my thoughts and prayers. My deepest sympathy to all of you.
Michele Lanter
michele Lanter
Friend
December 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to Mr Wade's wife and entire family.
Jerome Price
December 12, 2020
Marion I am so sorry for th loss of your husband. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Carolyn Bussey
Coworker
December 12, 2020
NANNIE...I AM SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT BILL'S PASSING. GOD BE WITH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY...LOVE YOU.
VANGIE MCDANIEL
Friend
December 12, 2020
Jay and I are so sorry for your loss. Bill was such a special member of our Radford community and New Mt Olive Church. He will be missed. Nanny, please know that we are praying for you, your family, and your church family.
Rev Dr. Jan Nicholson Angle
Friend
December 12, 2020
Mrs. Wade and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Bill was such a sweet man. When he came to the dentist office he usually had his VT apparel on. I always enjoyed a short conversation with sweet Ms. Marion when I called to confirm his appointment. May God bless each and every one of you.
Rita S. Dobbins
Friend
December 12, 2020
Nanny i am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Rebecca Simpkins
Friend
December 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love, MaryEtta
MaryEtta Witherspoon
Family
December 11, 2020
Tom Starnes
Friend
December 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers for the Wade family. Praying God’s peace upon you
Lisa Dobbins /New Mt. Olive pianist
Friend
December 11, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kelvin & Faye Lee
Friend
December 11, 2020
Would like to give the family our deepest sympathy. May you lean on God to carry you all through this time. God called another Angel home. He was a kind, loving, and friendly man. He always had something nice to say and wore a smile. Always helping someone out. Your memories will live on. He will be sadly missed. God bless all of you. Hugs and prayers.
Frankie & Kim Akers/Lytton
Friend
December 11, 2020
We are so sorry about Mr. Bill. We love and are Praying for all of you. If we can do anything please do not hesitate to ask.
Ernest & Julia Mitchell
Friend
December 11, 2020
