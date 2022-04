William Elbert "Billy" Ware



William Elbert "Billy" Ware, 76, of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home.



A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Timber Ridge ARP Cemetery with the Rev. Patrick Langahan officiating.



Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 16, 2022.