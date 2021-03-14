William A. "Pete" Whitlock



William A. "Pete" Whitlock of Steeles Tavern, Va., formerly of Covington, Va. and Glasgow, Va., died peacefully at his home on Friday, March 5, 2021. He devoted his life to farming, philanthropy, and the study of history. He was 91.



Born in November 1929, he was the first and only son of P.C. "Bunny" Whitlock and Emily Owens Luke Whitlock. Mr. Whitlock spent his early years in Covington, Virginia where his father worked as a foreman in the family's paper mill. His childhood experiences in a rural mill town left him with an appreciation of the dignity of work, which he carried with him throughout his life.



In 1944, Mr. Whitlock began his studies at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, which he characterized as the most formative years of his life. At Episcopal, he ran track and played football, and discovered what would become a lifelong love of history. Though not a natural athlete, he was successful in earning his varsity letter and being twice hailed the State Champion in the 440m race. In 2010, he was inducted to the EHS Athletics Hall of Fame for his contributions to the legendary '47 EHS football team.



After his time on "The Holy Hill", Mr. Whitlock attended Washington and Lee University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History, participated in athletics, and belonged to Kappa Sigma fraternity. He graduated in 1953, fulfilling his father's dream of a college degree.



While a student at W&L, he met his first wife Elizabeth "Bet" Stoner of Glasgow, Virginia. They were married in 1951 after meeting on a blind date at the Gator Bowl – it was love at first sight.



After graduation, Mr. Whitlock joined the Army and served in the Korean Conflict. After his service he settled with Bet in Glasgow, Virginia on what became known as 4C's Farm. For several decades, he lived a pastoral life, raising cattle and horses. He developed a fascination with the Morgan horse, and spent many years advancing the efforts of the American Morgan Horse Association. He helped establish and operate several breed focused horse shows, including the Bonnie Blue National and the Southern States Regional Morgan Horse Show.



Mr. Whitlock's contributions to the advancement of equestrian sports cannot be overstated. He was instrumental to the establishment of the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington, Va. For many years he was the Field Master of the Rockbridge Hunt Club and was an active member of the Glenmore Hunt Club. During his time as Field Master, he shaped generations of foxhunters' experiences with the sport.



Like his father, Mr. Whitlock was active in Rotary International for most of his adult life, providing service for numerous local, national, and international charitable initiatives. For over 35 years, he contributed to what is perhaps Rotary's greatest achievement – support for the near-global eradication of polio.



Later in life, he met his wife Susan Cash Hamilton Whitlock, who shared his love of equestrian sports. In 2005, they moved to Steeles Tavern, Va. and established a horse farm on which they happily spent a number of years, until Susan's passing in 2011.



Throughout his life, Mr. Whitlock impacted countless lives - and in the end - he left the world a 'bit better than when he found it'.



Mr. Whitlock was preceded in death by his father, Perry Cecil Whitlock and mother, Emily Owens Luke Whitlock, of Covington, Va.; wife, Elizabeth Stoner Whitlock of Glasgow, Va.; and wife, Susan Cash Hamilton Whitlock of Steeles Tavern, Va.



He is survived by his adopted son, John Brister of Washington, D.C. (Samantha); sister, Emily Jane Whitlock Moore of Fincastle, Va. (George, deceased); nieces, Ellen Moore Maye (Philip) of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Jennifer Jane Moore of Roanoke, Va.; and nephew, George Christopher Moore (Gail) of Fincastle, Va. Also surviving are great-nephews, Christopher Moore (Jordyn), Zachary Moore, and Benjamin Maye; and great great-niece, Hunter Moore. First cousins, Isabella Witt and Jack Witt (Judy); and companion, Gloria Winter and friend, Amy Greene also mourn his loss.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, in Staunton, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Pete's memory may be made to AA, Rotary Club International - Lexington Sunrise, the Virginia Horse Center, Rockbridge Hunt Club, or the Virginia Morgan Horse Association.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.