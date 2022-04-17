William H. "Pat" Wirt Jr.
September 11, 1936 - April 8, 2022
William H. "Pat" Wirt Jr., 85, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022.
He was a former member of St. John's Episcopal Church and is currently a member of Christ Episcopal Church, where he served on the Vestry as Junior and Senior Warden and served on the diocesan finance committee.
He received a Commercial Science Degree in Business Administration Management from the National Business College in 1957.
Pat was a former Administrator at Roanoke Orthopedic Clinic for 20 years and retired from Lewis Gale Clinic. He was a member of Lakeland Lodge #190 A.F. & A.M., Past Master of Virginia Heights Lodge #324, a 32nd degree CCCH Scottish Rite Mason. As a member of Kazim Shriners, he served as Emeritus Treasurer, a member of the Kazim Chanters, Past President of the South Atlantic Shrine Chanters Association, a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, where he served as Director in 2011. Pat was also a member of the Order of Quetzalcoatl, the Roanoke Valley Shrine Club, Clifton Forge Shrine Club, and the Hot Springs Shrine Club. Pat served in the United States Navy Reserve.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Sr. and Florence Wirt, and sister, Elizabeth Smith.
Pat is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Tinsley Wirt; daughter, Ellen Wirt; son, William H. "Hadd" Wirt III; grandchildren, Logan and Ian Wirt; and nephew, Bryan C. Smith and his daughter, Emily.
A memorial service, with Masonic Rites, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Alexander MacPhail officiating. Following the service, a reception will follow at the church. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Oakey's South Chapel.
Flowers are welcome; however, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or to the Kazim Shriners Hospital Transportation Fund, 618 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.