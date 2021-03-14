Menu
William Ray Wolfe
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
William Ray Wolfe

March 19, 1969 - March 7, 2021

Ray Wolfe of Craig County, passed away on March 7, 2021, days shy of his 52nd birthday. He was preceded in death by father, Herman Ray Wolfe; grandparents, Bill and Elsie Woods, and Ruthie and Henry Wolfe; father-in-law, Daniel Haupt; brother-in-law, Daniel W. Haupt; and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Dorothy Wolfe; son, Dwayne Wyrick Wolfe (April); grandchildren, Baiyli Mikel, Brantley, Dixie, and Kayla; mother, Hazel Wolfe; brothers, Henry Wolfe (Roxie), Timmy Wolfe (Missy), and Jason Wolfe; mother-in-law, Elinor Brown; brother-in-law, Frank Overstreet; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Gilmore and Robin Neighbors (Leo); fur-babies, Pinkie, Mater, Minnie, and Walley; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, with officiant, Pastor Lorraine Taylor, at Catawba Grace Assembly of God with visitation, from 3 until 4 p.m. Arrangements by

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Catawba Grace Assembly of God
VA
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Catawba Grace Assembly of God
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God wrap his arms around Rays family and keep them close as they go through this tough time. Ray was a great person and friend he will be missed by a lot of family and his bowling family. We are so sorry for your loss.
Jackie & Kathy Williams
March 18, 2021
May God Bless you,Comfort you, and give you peace. Ray was such a wonderful person and will be greatly missed.
Mary Stewart
March 15, 2021
