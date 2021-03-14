William Ray WolfeMarch 19, 1969 - March 7, 2021Ray Wolfe of Craig County, passed away on March 7, 2021, days shy of his 52nd birthday. He was preceded in death by father, Herman Ray Wolfe; grandparents, Bill and Elsie Woods, and Ruthie and Henry Wolfe; father-in-law, Daniel Haupt; brother-in-law, Daniel W. Haupt; and several aunts and uncles.He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Dorothy Wolfe; son, Dwayne Wyrick Wolfe (April); grandchildren, Baiyli Mikel, Brantley, Dixie, and Kayla; mother, Hazel Wolfe; brothers, Henry Wolfe (Roxie), Timmy Wolfe (Missy), and Jason Wolfe; mother-in-law, Elinor Brown; brother-in-law, Frank Overstreet; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Gilmore and Robin Neighbors (Leo); fur-babies, Pinkie, Mater, Minnie, and Walley; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, with officiant, Pastor Lorraine Taylor, at Catawba Grace Assembly of God with visitation, from 3 until 4 p.m. Arrangements by