Reading the obituary of Mr.Worrell I just want to say I'm so sorry for your loss. I don't know if we are related way back, my Dad was Ralph T. Worrell from Carroll county. Also in reading it said he was a picker, my Dad was too. I know Mr. Worrell will be so missed so want to sweet loving wishes to your whole family. As we are all related in life.

Joyce Ann Worrell Hilton December 12, 2020