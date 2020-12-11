William M. "Bill" Worrell Sr.
August 31, 1931 - December 8, 2020
William "Bill" Mack Worrell Sr., 89, husband of Shirley Yvonne Farley Worrell, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born in Richlands, Va. and was the son of the late Emmett G. Worrell and Virginia Joyce Worrell. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Irene Kessinger. He was retired from GE where he worked for 26 years.
In addition to his wife of 62 years he will be missed and remembered by a daughter, Jane Kiser and her husband, Henry R. "Chip" Kiser III; son, William Mack Worrell Jr. and his wife, Jodi; grandchildren, Landon Worrell, Valerie Worrell, and Brendan Kiser; brother, Gilbert Worrell (Sandra); sister, Sarah Smith; several nieces and nephews; cousin, Norma Pillow; special friends, Tommy Edwards and Jim Mills; and his picking buddy, Paul Craighead.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with Pastor Loraine Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.
