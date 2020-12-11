Menu
William M. "Bill" Worrell Sr.
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
William M. "Bill" Worrell Sr.

August 31, 1931 - December 8, 2020

William "Bill" Mack Worrell Sr., 89, husband of Shirley Yvonne Farley Worrell, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born in Richlands, Va. and was the son of the late Emmett G. Worrell and Virginia Joyce Worrell. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Irene Kessinger. He was retired from GE where he worked for 26 years.

In addition to his wife of 62 years he will be missed and remembered by a daughter, Jane Kiser and her husband, Henry R. "Chip" Kiser III; son, William Mack Worrell Jr. and his wife, Jodi; grandchildren, Landon Worrell, Valerie Worrell, and Brendan Kiser; brother, Gilbert Worrell (Sandra); sister, Sarah Smith; several nieces and nephews; cousin, Norma Pillow; special friends, Tommy Edwards and Jim Mills; and his picking buddy, Paul Craighead.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with Pastor Loraine Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.

The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by going to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
11
Service
1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Reading the obituary of Mr.Worrell I just want to say I'm so sorry for your loss. I don't know if we are related way back, my Dad was Ralph T. Worrell from Carroll county. Also in reading it said he was a picker, my Dad was too. I know Mr. Worrell will be so missed so want to sweet loving wishes to your whole family. As we are all related in life.
Joyce Ann Worrell Hilton
December 12, 2020
