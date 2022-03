Willie "Boo Boo" M. Craft Jr.



November 23, 1949 - December 15, 2021



Celebration of his life at a later date.



Survivors include his children, Sam Mulligan of Florida, Matthew Craft of Vinton, and Terry Morris of Alaska; sister, Dot Bolling of Salem; brother Leon Craft of Roanoke; special nephew, Darrell Craft; nieces, Dana Tiller and Pam Hubbard, and the Roanoke County School Bus Family.



He was preceded in death by the sister, Dreama (Susie), also his gambling companion.



He loved driving his kids. He loved cars and traveling.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.