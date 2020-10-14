Hill



Willie H.



Willie Herman "Woody" Hill, 95, of Shawsville, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Bowles Hill, his parents, one brother and two sisters.



During World War II Willie served in Italy and Germany with the United States Army. He was honorably discharged November 30, 1946. After his military service he spent most of his career as a Truck Driver for Old Virginia Brick Company.



Surviving are a special cousin, Zella Bullock and her family; numerous nieces and nephews; step daughter, and caregiver, Millie Mills, and her family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Shawsville Rescue Squad.



Funeral services will be conducted noon on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by Chaplain Gary Kingery. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Sunset Cemetery Christiansburg. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 14, 2020.